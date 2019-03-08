Search

Former lorry driver picked to fight South West Norfolk for Liberal Democrats

PUBLISHED: 10:15 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 11 November 2019

Josie Ratcliffe, Liberal Democrat candidate for South West Norfolk. Pic: Liberal Democrats.

Josie Ratcliffe, Liberal Democrat candidate for South West Norfolk. Pic: Liberal Democrats.

LIberal Democrats

A former HGV driver is standing as the Liberal Democrats' parliamentary candidate for South West Norfolk.

Josie Ratcliffe, a borough councillor for East Downham in Downham Market, has been selected to fight for a seat which has been Conservative since the 1960s.

Originally a software engineer in Cambridge, Ms Ratcliffe changed career to become a professional driver.

That included working as a milk roundsperson before progressing to drive tipper trucks and articulated vehicles and working as a long-distance lorry driver.

She has also been a Scout Leader for 25 years.

She said: "This election is our chance to address the big issues facing the UK - stopping Brexit so we can fund our NHS and our schools and tackle the climate emergency."

Other candidates are Emily Blake (Labour), Pallavi Devulapalli (Green), Ruth Jolley (Brexit) and Elizabeth Truss (Conservatives).

