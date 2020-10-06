Former library and closed school site could be sold off

The former Hethersett Woodside Infant and Nursery School site in Hethersett could become housing with care or could be sold off. Picture: Denise Bradley copyright: Archant 2014

A former library and the site of a school which moved are among the latest buildings council leaders are ready to sell to bring in much-needed money.

Greg Peck, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for property. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. Greg Peck, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for property. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Norfolk County Council is planning for £26m of cuts and savings in its budget next year, but, even with those, it still faces a £15m funding gap.

One way the council has been generating cash is by selling off some land and buildings it owns.

And, this week, members of the Conservative-controlled cabinet declared four sites as surplus to requirements.

The first is the former Attleborough Library in Connaught Road.

The former Attleborough Library buildings could be sold. Pic: Google. The former Attleborough Library buildings could be sold. Pic: Google.

In April last year, the library moved to a new home at the Attleborough Enterprise Community Centre in Church Street.

The old building is currently being used as a book store, but the council intends to create a new store for library books elsewhere.

In October last year, Breckland District Council listed it as an asset of community value for the next five years. That means County Hall has to inform the district council if they intend to lease or sell it.

There would then be six weeks for community groups to express an interest to buy it and up to six months to get a bid in.

But, ultimately, the county council would be able to sell or lease it to whoever it chose, once that six-month period ends.

The second site is that of the former Woodside Primary and Nursery School in Hethersett.

That school closed in its Firs Road location in the summer, when it moved to the Hethersett North development.

The council’s own adult social care department is interested in creating extra care housing at the two-acre site. But if that does not happen, it would be sold on the open market.

The third site is land to the east of Langham Road in Blakeney.

Broadland Housing Association and Blakeney Neighbourhood Housing Society are keen to develop affordable homes there and the council is “minded” to accept the offer.

The fourth site is a 1.5 acre farm at Burlingham Road in South Walsham, which would be sold through auction or tender.

Greg Peck, the council’s cabinet member for property, said: “This is in line with our strategy to proactively release property, thus generating capital receipts and reducing maintenance costs.”