Loss of former newsagent and tearoom causes concerns

03 January, 2019 - 10:41
The former East Runton Tearooms and newsagents could be turned into flats and houses. Picture: Google Street View

Concerns have been raised about the loss of a former newsagent and tearoom in north Norfolk.

Plans have been lodged to turn the former East Runton Newsagent and Tearoom site in the High Street into flats and houses.

The property was used as a newsagent and tearooms with living accommodation above for nearly two decades until its closure and subsequent repossession early last year.

The closure followed a zero food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency, which deemed that major improvements were needed in hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of the building and facilities, and management of food safety.

A neighbour, who has not revealed their name, has objected to the plans on North Norfolk District Council’s planning portal.

They objected because of the loss of an “another retail unit when the village needs investment”, they said, and over fears about parking congestion.

