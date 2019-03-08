Video

Former Norwich City councillor among Extinction Rebellion activists glued to London Stock Exchange

Lucy Galvin (second from right) was among the Extinction Rebellion activists who glued themselves to the London Stock Exchange. Pic: Extinction Rebellion. Extinction Rebellion

A former Norwich city councillor was among the Extinction Rebellion activists who glued themselves to the London Stock Exchange.

Lucy Galvin. Pic: Paul Harrison. Lucy Galvin. Pic: Paul Harrison.

Lucy Galvin, who represented Wensum ward at City Hall as a Green city councillor from 2011 until 2015, was one of the campaigners taking part in the latest action by the campaign group.

Like the other activists, Mrs Galvin dressed in a black suit with a red tie and what the group describe as 'Robocop' - style masks with the Extinction Rebellion logo on it.

They were wearing financial-ticker style LED screens with the slogans 'tell the truth', 'climate emergency' and 'you can't eat money'.

Extinction Rebellion's Dr Rupert Read, another former Green Party Norwich city councillor and a lecturer in philosopher at the University of East Anglia, said: “When there was a major risk of the collapse of international finance systems in 2008, the finance sector urged governments to come together to save them because these finance systems and institutions were “too big to fail”.

“However, when it now comes to the risk in the collapse of earth systems that literally hold all life together, there has been nowhere near the same sense of emergency from the finance sector urging governments to come together to act because 'the earth is too big to fail'.

“Our action is to highlight this hypocrisy and duplicity on the part of those running our financial institutions.”

Protesters had also glued themselves to the back entrance of the stock exchange, which remained open throughout this morning's action.

Police have now removed the group and transferred them to police vans nearby.

The eco-protesters, who recently staged action across London, have been urging ministers to declare a climate emergency to avoid what it calls a “sixth mass extinction” of species on Earth.

In another London financial district, protesters climbed on top of a Docklands Light Railway train at Canary Wharf station in east London, holding signs saying “business as usual = death” and “don't jail the canaries”.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers used ropes, harnesses and ladders to take down the five XR protesters who climbed onto a train at Canary Wharf.

The force said five people had been arrested on suspicion of obstructing the railway.

In a statement BTP added: “Shortly after 7.15am this morning officers from BTP were called to Canary Wharf station after a number of protesters climbed on top of a Docklands Light Railway (DLR) service.

“Specialist units trained in protester removal were immediately deployed and have now safely removed those obstructing the DLR service.”

While Extinction Rebellion is continuing with what it describes as “swarming” protests, it has signalled the end of its blockades at Parliament Square and Marble Arch.

In a statement announcing the end of its action Extinction Rebellion said: “We would like to thank Londoners for opening their hearts and demonstrating their willingness to act on that truth.

“We know we have disrupted your lives. We do not do this lightly. We only do this because this is an emergency.”

The group also said the public should expect more action “very soon”, adding there will be a “closing ceremony” at Speakers' Corner in Hyde Park at 5pm today.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested during the protests which started on April 15, while more than 10,000 police officers have been deployed.

Among those arrested were University of East Anglia student Saul Kenrick, 22, of Bury Street, Norwich, and Dr Hayley Pinto, of Norwich Road, Marsham.