Search

Advanced search

Former Anglia Square boss rates chances of £271m revamp at 50:50

PUBLISHED: 12:32 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 16 July 2020

Former Anglia Square manager Eric Kirk, is keen to see the £271m revamp go ahead. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Anglia Square manager Eric Kirk, is keen to see the £271m revamp go ahead. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The former manager of Norwich’s Anglia Square rates the chances of the shopping centre’s controversial revamp getting the go-ahead at 50/50.

But Eric Kirk, manager of the square for five years until earlier this year, said if the £271m development does not happen, he fears for the complex’s future.

Mr Kirk, who also used to manage Norwich’s Castle Mall and is chairman of the Magdalen Street and Anglia Square Traders Association (MATA), said the square cannot be saved in its current form and condition.

The Anglia Square proposals, by Columbia Threadneedle and Weston Homes, include 1,200 new homes in a 20-storey tower, a hotel, cinema, car parks and new shops.

Plans were approved by Norwich City Council in 2018. But, at the request of opponents concerned over its impact on the heritage of Norwich, it was called in by the government.

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston HomesThe Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

You may also want to watch:

That triggered a four-week planning inquiry and inspector Dave Prentis has submitted a recommendation on whether or not the scheme should go ahead.

The final decision rests with communities secretary Robert Jenrick, who has found himself at the centre of controversy.

Mr Kirk said: “When he became secretary of state, I thought the chances it would happen went up from 40pc to 70pc. The trouble is that he has found himself caught up in controversy, so every decision he makes is now going to looked at so carefully that he is going to be extremely cautious, so I think chances are now 50/50.”

But Mr Kirk said the revamp needed to go ahead, for the good of shoppers, traders and people who need housing in the city.

He said: “It’s unsustainable in its current state. It’s had numerous owners over the years and some of them did not spend money on it. The current owners did, to keep it safe, while they wait for this permission.”

Mr Kirk said the flats were an essential part of the scheme. He said: “If you took them away, then you take away the opportunity to create new shops. The flats are what would subsidise the rents for the traders.”

And Mr Kirk said he did not believe the developers wanted to gentrify the area, but to continue to serve local people. He said: “I think the intention was always to have a mix, so there’s a balance between the likes of Peter the butcher, along with national traders. That was the plan for going forward.”

Mr Jenrick has until September 7 to give his decision.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

Demand for Norfolk properties soars as work-from-home triggers London exodus

Jan Hÿtch, partner at Norwich-based Arnolds Keys, said the work-from-home trend was boosting the Norfolk property market. Picture: James Bass

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Woman in late teens raped in Norwich park

Sewell Park in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘These houses are a necessity’: family homes approved despite villagers’ objections

The site of the new family homes along Beccles Road. Photo: Google

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

‘I thought my house was going to collapse’ - tremor sparks alarm in seaside town

A tremor has been felt in Gorleston and MP Brandon Lewis has raised concerns Picture: James Bass

Motorists slam parking appeals as foodbank driver among latest caught

Steve Pyne is disputing a parking ticket issued to him during lockdown. He pulled over to check on a friend who had been self-isolating while making deliveries for Norwich Foodbank. Photo: Sonya Duncan /Archant

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood