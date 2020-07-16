Bid for 25 flats on city centre street

An office building in the heart of the city’s clubbing district could be converted into 25 flats.

Insurance company Alan Boswell vacated its office at 100 Prince of Wales Road in Norwich last year, with staff relocating to Prospect House on Rouen Road in the coming weeks.

And plans have now been lodged with Norwich City Council for it to be converted into a block of 25 flats, split across the building’s three floors.

Should they be approved, the hunt would then be on for a developer to take on the project and complete the conversion.

The building sits on the corner of Prince of Wales Road and St Faith’s Lane and next door to student accommodation.

If the scheme does go ahead, it would be the latest in a line of residential developments on the cards for the street, which is also home to several of the city’s main nightclubs and bars.

This year has already seen plans to transform the former Mercy nightclub for residential use given the green light.

Planning papers prepared for the company by Lanpro say: “Historically, Prince of Wales Road has a mix of uses of commercial and late night activity use, but in recent years there have been a number of buildings which have gained approved to be used for residential purposes.

“To the rear of the building is residential developments on Stuart Gardens and the majority of St Faiths Lane is in residential use.”

A deal for the Alan Boswell Group to share offices in the city centre with Archant, the publisher of this newspaper, was struck in November of last year.

Since then, work has been carried out to renovate the landmark building to accommodate both companies, with Archant occupying one floor and the Boswell Group taking on ownership of the site.

As well as its site on Prince of Wales Road, the insurance and finance company owns sites on Thorpe Road and Carrow Road in the city.

A spokesman for the Alan Boswell Group declined to comment.