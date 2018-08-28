Flytipping a ‘blight on communities’ after barbeque, vacuum and bags of rubbish dumped

Flytipping at Canon's Walk and St Martin's Way in Thetford. Picture: Stephen Peet Archant

Bags of rubbish alongside a barbeque and a vacuum were dumped by the side of the road in a Norfolk town.

Following the tip on St Martin’s Way in Thetford, Breckland District Council branded flytipping a “blight on communities”.

A spokesperson for Breckland Council said “Fly tipping is a blight on communities across the country and Breckland is unfortunately no exception.

“We are committed to tackling fly tipping and our Enforcement Officer has successfully resolved a number of cases, largely as a result of positive engagement with local people reporting incidents and through placing educational material at previous sites of fly tips.”

This tip followed another tip in the Abbey Farm estate earlier this month, which the council called “disappointing”.

“We will continue to work with our partners in the New Year to continue to discourage flytipping and educate people on how to dispose of their rubbish responsibly.”

Incidents of fly tipping can be reported online at www.breckland.gov.uk/flytip