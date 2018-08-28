Search

Advanced search

Flytipping a ‘blight on communities’ after barbeque, vacuum and bags of rubbish dumped

PUBLISHED: 17:11 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:26 13 December 2018

Flytipping at Canon's Walk and St Martin's Way in Thetford. Picture: Stephen Peet

Flytipping at Canon's Walk and St Martin's Way in Thetford. Picture: Stephen Peet

Archant

Bags of rubbish alongside a barbeque and a vacuum were dumped by the side of the road in a Norfolk town.

Following the tip on St Martin’s Way in Thetford, Breckland District Council branded flytipping a “blight on communities”.

A spokesperson for Breckland Council said “Fly tipping is a blight on communities across the country and Breckland is unfortunately no exception.

“We are committed to tackling fly tipping and our Enforcement Officer has successfully resolved a number of cases, largely as a result of positive engagement with local people reporting incidents and through placing educational material at previous sites of fly tips.”

This tip followed another tip in the Abbey Farm estate earlier this month, which the council called “disappointing”.

“We will continue to work with our partners in the New Year to continue to discourage flytipping and educate people on how to dispose of their rubbish responsibly.”

Incidents of fly tipping can be reported online at www.breckland.gov.uk/flytip

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family’s fury as war veteran, 92, suffers ‘horrible death’ day after being given all clear by hospital

William Atherton served in the Royal Navy. Aged 92, he was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with an undetected bowel obstruction and died the next day. Picture: Atherton Family

Video ‘He was my Mario Gotze’ - Jurgen Klopp on the man starring for the Canaries

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likes what he sees at Norwich City Picture Martin Rickett/PA Wire

‘Irresponsible’: Anger at pet owner after dog chases deer on Broads nature reserve

The Chinese Water Deer being chased by a dog off its lead on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Suffolk Wildlife Trust

Geminid meteor shower to light up Norfolk skies

The Geminid meteor shower will be most visible over Norfolk on December 13. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How serial conwoman Natalie Rivers stole thousands from those she befriended

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Ten years for ‘shameful’ teacher whose sex crimes ‘betrayed society’

Alex Brown was jailed for 10 years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video WATCH: Could this be Norfolk’s worst driving?

Dan Weatherley captured dashcam footage of near misses on Norfolk roads. Photo: Dan Weatherley

Geminid meteor shower to light up Norfolk skies

The Geminid meteor shower will be most visible over Norfolk on December 13. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Video Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Opening date revealed for Cosy Club Norwich in former NatWest building

Apple Tart Credit: Cosy Club
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast