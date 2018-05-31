Speedy investigation sees flytipper fined £300 within three hours
PUBLISHED: 11:28 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 26 June 2020
A council took just three hours to locate, interview and fine a man seen flytipping in a Norfolk village.
The incident took place at Beetley Village Hall, prompting Breckland District Council’s enforcement officers to review CCTV evidence to locate the driver of a vehicle seen fly tipping wooden pallets.
When questioned, the driver admitted the incident and immediately paid the fixed penalty notice of £300.
From the launch of the investigation to the payment of the fine, the case took just three hours to resolve.
Money from the Fixed Penalty Notice will go towards investigating fly tipping.
Gordon Bambridge, Breckland Council’s executive member for environmental services and public protection, said: “It is incredibly disappointing to hear someone would be prepared to fly tip, especially at a venue used by all of the community.
“However, the council’s enforcement team has done a fantastic job in promptly investigating the matter and finding the culprit.
“Our message is clear; if you fly tip or litter within Breckland we will track you down and issue fines or even take you to court for this crime against our environment.”
If you see a fly tip within Breckland, please report it online at www.breckland.gov.uk/flytip
