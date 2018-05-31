Search

Advanced search

Speedy investigation sees flytipper fined £300 within three hours

PUBLISHED: 11:28 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 26 June 2020

The incident took place at Beetley Village Hall, prompting Breckland District Councils skilled enforcement officers to review CCTV evidence to locate the driver of a vehicle seen fly tipping. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The incident took place at Beetley Village Hall, prompting Breckland District Councils skilled enforcement officers to review CCTV evidence to locate the driver of a vehicle seen fly tipping. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2014

A council took just three hours to locate, interview and fine a man seen flytipping in a Norfolk village.

The incident took place at Beetley Village Hall, prompting Breckland District Council’s enforcement officers to review CCTV evidence to locate the driver of a vehicle seen fly tipping wooden pallets.

When questioned, the driver admitted the incident and immediately paid the fixed penalty notice of £300.

From the launch of the investigation to the payment of the fine, the case took just three hours to resolve.

You may also want to watch:

Money from the Fixed Penalty Notice will go towards investigating fly tipping.

Gordon Bambridge, Breckland Council’s executive member for environmental services and public protection, said: “It is incredibly disappointing to hear someone would be prepared to fly tip, especially at a venue used by all of the community.

“However, the council’s enforcement team has done a fantastic job in promptly investigating the matter and finding the culprit.

“Our message is clear; if you fly tip or litter within Breckland we will track you down and issue fines or even take you to court for this crime against our environment.”

If you see a fly tip within Breckland, please report it online at www.breckland.gov.uk/flytip

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

‘We don’t want to upset anybody’ - New landlords close pub’s takeaway service after ‘negative’ comments

Gary and Sarah Hamer, new landlords of the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Teenager arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife

Police are appealing after a racially aggravated assault in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

‘Abhorrent’ road name to be changed to honour work of female scientist

James Watson Road Norwich to be renamed Rosalind Franklin Road next week Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Chapelfield shopping centre owner ‘likely’ to go into administration

Owners of Chapelfield shopping centre are on the verge of calling in the administrators. Pic: Archant

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske