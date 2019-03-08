Search

Advanced search

Fly-tipper dumps rubbish at beauty spot - just around corner from council tip

PUBLISHED: 15:32 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 18 September 2019

A community in Aylmerton have shown their frustration at the dump, that was left on Lion’s Mouth, just a four minute drive away from Sheringham Recycling Centre. Picture: Sheila Cooper

A community in Aylmerton have shown their frustration at the dump, that was left on Lion's Mouth, just a four minute drive away from Sheringham Recycling Centre. Picture: Sheila Cooper

Archant

Rubbish bags, a vacuum cleaner and cardboard boxes full of waste were dumped by the side of the road at a Norfolk beauty spot.

The rubbish was fly-tipped at Lion's Mouth, just a four-minute drive from Sheringham Recycling Centre.

The rubbish was spotted by Sheila Cooper and her husband John at around 10am on Tuesday, September 17.

Mrs Cooper, from Cromer, said: "Me and my husband John drove past it on our way to walk in the woods with our two dogs. It's disgusting.

"I was horrified to see a load of rubbish had been fly-tipped. Why on earth wasn't it taken to the recycling centre? I can't imagine.

"It wasn't there the day before so must have been dumped overnight."

Fly-tipping is the illegal dumping of waste or rubbish which could see people facing an unlimited fine or imprisonment.

After Mrs Cooper uploaded a picture to Facebook, the post received almost 100 comments.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Cooper, who has lived in Cromer for 40 years, said: "Any fly-tipping or littering makes me angry, there's simply no need in my opinion. The recycle centre was only about another half mile up the road!

"If it's usable stuff, why didn't they advertise it for free? We certainly don't want our lovely countryside used as a dumping ground.

"I think the council do a pretty good job on the whole, but I think people are a bit confused as to what they have to pay for at the centre - maybe make that a bit clearer to everyone."

For advice and guidance on what you can take to a recycling centre for free visit: www.norfolkreuse.com/Reuse.

Guidance from North Norfolk District Council says that If you discover fly-tipped waste you should:

- Not touch the waste - it may contain syringes, toxic chemicals or other hazardous substances.

- Don't disturb the site - there may be evidence that could help identify the fly-tippers and lead to their prosecution.

- Make a note of the day, date and time you saw the tipping, its exact location.

- Take details of any vehicles involved including make, colour and registration number if possible.

Incidents of fly-tipping can be reported on North Norfolk District Council's website.

Most Read

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jack Whitehall announces Norwich tour date

Jack Whitehall is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Supplied by Theatre Royal

Fire at Castle Mall restaurant

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at the Bourgee restaurant in Castle Mall, Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Council orders ‘Notting Hill’ landlord to replace windows - four years after fitting them

13 Magdalen Street, where sash windows have been replaced with PVCu encasing. Picture: Archant

Night-time flying warning as helicopters and planes take to skies for military exercise

An Apache attack helicopter Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Man in 30s arrested in connection with rape in woods in Norwich

Old Library Wood, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Up to 50pc off during Intu Chapelfield’s student shopping night

Intu Chapelfield Credit: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists