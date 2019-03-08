Fly-tipper dumps rubbish at beauty spot - just around corner from council tip

A community in Aylmerton have shown their frustration at the dump, that was left on Lion's Mouth, just a four minute drive away from Sheringham Recycling Centre. Picture: Sheila Cooper Archant

Rubbish bags, a vacuum cleaner and cardboard boxes full of waste were dumped by the side of the road at a Norfolk beauty spot.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The rubbish was fly-tipped at Lion's Mouth, just a four-minute drive from Sheringham Recycling Centre.

The rubbish was spotted by Sheila Cooper and her husband John at around 10am on Tuesday, September 17.

Mrs Cooper, from Cromer, said: "Me and my husband John drove past it on our way to walk in the woods with our two dogs. It's disgusting.

"I was horrified to see a load of rubbish had been fly-tipped. Why on earth wasn't it taken to the recycling centre? I can't imagine.

"It wasn't there the day before so must have been dumped overnight."

Fly-tipping is the illegal dumping of waste or rubbish which could see people facing an unlimited fine or imprisonment.

After Mrs Cooper uploaded a picture to Facebook, the post received almost 100 comments.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Cooper, who has lived in Cromer for 40 years, said: "Any fly-tipping or littering makes me angry, there's simply no need in my opinion. The recycle centre was only about another half mile up the road!

"If it's usable stuff, why didn't they advertise it for free? We certainly don't want our lovely countryside used as a dumping ground.

"I think the council do a pretty good job on the whole, but I think people are a bit confused as to what they have to pay for at the centre - maybe make that a bit clearer to everyone."

For advice and guidance on what you can take to a recycling centre for free visit: www.norfolkreuse.com/Reuse.

Guidance from North Norfolk District Council says that If you discover fly-tipped waste you should:

- Not touch the waste - it may contain syringes, toxic chemicals or other hazardous substances.

- Don't disturb the site - there may be evidence that could help identify the fly-tippers and lead to their prosecution.

- Make a note of the day, date and time you saw the tipping, its exact location.

- Take details of any vehicles involved including make, colour and registration number if possible.

Incidents of fly-tipping can be reported on North Norfolk District Council's website.