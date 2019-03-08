A 'man with a van' fined for illegally collecting and dumping waste

A 'man with a van' has been fined £754 for providing an illegal waste collection service and fly tipping in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Breckland Council has fined a man from Attleborough for dumping trade waste and not holding a waste carriers licence while providing an illegal waste collection service.

The fly tipper, who had been running a 'man with a van' service, the council said, took trade waste and fly tipped it into an area of outstanding beauty owned by the Forestry Commission in Stanford.

The dumping site was a scenic area where members of the public enjoy walks by the river and is next to a designated fishing area for local anglers.

Breckland Council's enforcement team was able to trace the waste back to the offender, after he left behind "incriminating evidence".

In a voluntary interview, the fly tipper admitted to the two offences and was issued with two fixed penalties.

But he has since shown remorse and registered for a waste carriers licence, and has asked for advice to legitimately conduct his business.

Alison Webb, executive member for housing, health and environment at Breckland Council, said: "I am truly disappointed that an area of outstanding beauty, enjoyed by local walkers and anglers would be blighted by such a reckless fly tipping incident.

"Not only have our local residents been affected, but the impact on the local wildlife also needs to be taken into account.

"When examining the details of this case I am very happy to see that not only was the offender truly remorseful, but due to the advice provided by our enforcement team, the offender has now decided to run a legitimate business and change his behaviour in the future, which will save the tax payer money in the future from not having to clear up after him and his previously reckless behaviour."

Breckland Council is advising residents who discover a fly tip to inform the council as quickly as possible, as this increases the chance of the council catching the culprits.

People hiring somebody to take waste away for them should make sure they are legitimate and have a waste carrier's license.

Residents can report suspected fly tipping online at www.breckland.gov.uk/flytip or contact the council direct.