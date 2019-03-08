Search

Fly-tipping impact of DIY waste charges down-played as £500,000 savings goal is met

PUBLISHED: 13:19 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 13 August 2019

Council waste bosses have downplayed the impact of DIY waste charges on fly-tippin in the county Picture: ANTHONY KELLY/TERRY JERMY/JOHNATHAN TIDSWELL/TOM BRISTOW

Archant

Council officers have reiterated that they do not feel changes to charges at recycling centres seen led to a rise in fly-tipping in the county.

On April 1, 2018, new charges were brought in relating to DIY waste at Norfolk's tips, with the scrapping of a free allowance for construction and demolition materials.

Widespread fears were expressed in the run-up to the change that as a result, people would opt to fly-tip this waste rather than pay the new fees.

However, council officers have reiterated claims that this has not been the case - despite a year-on-year increase in incidents.

The issue was discussed by members of Broadland Council's scrutiny committee on Wednesday, at which Tony Garland, the councils environmental health officer, played down the link.

Joel Hull, head of waste at Norfolk County Council. Picture: Colin FinchJoel Hull, head of waste at Norfolk County Council. Picture: Colin Finch

In the financial year following the introduction of the new charges, the district did see an increase in incidents - from 428 to 497 - however, this figure was still lower than the 588 reported in 2016/17.

He said: "While there was a year-on-year rise the number was still far lower than the number the prior to that, so we do not feel it has set a trend."

However, the figures presented did not take into account cases where waste had been fly-tipped on private land, which neither district or county council keeps a complete record of.

Joel Hull, Norfolk County Council's head of waste, said: "Private land owners can report incidents of fly-tipping, but sometimes they do not do this."

This, he said, means the council would never receive the full picture of the issue and including some incidents but not others would skew the figures.

Mr Hull added that the changes had achieved its ambition of providing £500,000 of savings for the waste partnership - though it remains to be seen whether this will be replicated for a second year.

He added: "The charges are just there to cover the cost of disposing of the waste and do not make and profit, but the aim of saving more than £500,000 in the first year has been achieved."

