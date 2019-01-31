Fly-tipper dumped rubbish including bin bags in open countryside

Dumped rubbish in Hindringham. Picture: NNDC Archant

A fly-tipper who left dumped rubbish in open countryside has been ordered to pay more than £1,500 in fines and costs.

Shane Bocking, of Sedgeford Road, Snettisham, left household rubbish, including bin bags, in Wells Road, Hindringham in north Norfolk.

He was taken to court by North Norfolk District Council for the offence, which was committed on or before January 4.

He pleaded guilty to fly-tipping and on January 24, Norwich Magistrates’ Court fined Bocking £100 and ordered him to pay prosecution costs of £1,327.58, clean-up costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £30 – a total of £1,557.58.

Sarah Butikofer, NNDC Leader, said: “Fly-tipping simply will not and cannot be tolerated, and I am delighted to see another successful prosecution that shows that we will continue to tackle this issue and take action against those who choose to blight the district in this way.

“People seem to think they can get away with dumping waste, without a second thought to the effect it has on the environment, and that is exactly why we will continue to prosecute those who we have evidence against that commit this crime.”

The case was brought ahead of this week’s launch of a Norfolk-wide anti-fly-tipping campaign, SCRAP. The campaign is being backed by local authorities across the county, as well as by the police, the Environment Agency, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) and the Country Land and Business Association (CLA).