Mushroom farm expansion set for approval despite villagers' opposition

PUBLISHED: 15:32 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 17 September 2019

Tas Valley Mushrooms at Flordon, near Long Stratton, has submitted plans for seven new growing tunnels. Picture: Matthew Usher

Matthew Usher

Planners have recommended a major increase the size of a mushroom farm in a Norfolk village be approved despite concerns it will increase traffic.

Plans of Tas Valley Mushrooms at Flordon, near Long Stratton, with the porpsed new buildings shown in red. Picture: Anglia Design Architects/South Norfolk CouncilPlans of Tas Valley Mushrooms at Flordon, near Long Stratton, with the porpsed new buildings shown in red. Picture: Anglia Design Architects/South Norfolk Council

Tas Valley Mushrooms wants expand production by building seven additional plastic covered growing tunnels at its site at Flordon, near Long Stratton.

The company began as a small mushroom farm established in 1968. It is now produces 30 tonnes of mushrooms every week that are handpicked before being transported to the Waveney Mushrooms packing operation at Swainsthorpe for distribution to wholesalers and supermarkets.

The company is seeking permission add seven 45m long, 13m wide and 5.7m tall buildings at its site to the west of the village.

An impression of one of the new growng tunnels planned for Tas Valley Mushrooms at Flordon, near Long Stratton. Picture: Anglia Design Architects/South Norfolk CouncilAn impression of one of the new growng tunnels planned for Tas Valley Mushrooms at Flordon, near Long Stratton. Picture: Anglia Design Architects/South Norfolk Council

The planning application is due to be decided by South Norfolk Council's development management committee on September 18 with officers have recommended they be approved.

The plans have attracted objections from local residents over fears it would increase traffic in the small village, including heavy good vehicles, as well as increased noise from cooling fans.

The site of Tas Valley Mushrooms is close to the village of Flordon, near Long Stratton. Picture: GoogleThe site of Tas Valley Mushrooms is close to the village of Flordon, near Long Stratton. Picture: Google

Flordon Parish Council, which has called for the plans to be refused, stated in its submission: "The impacts and potential impacts of this type of operation in a rural setting are significant; and they have increased and will continue to increase in direct proportion to the rate of expansion.

"The new proposal will add in excess of 40,000sq ft of factory space, effectively doubling production. It is obvious that this will increase impacts and risks."

In their report to the committee planning officers acknowledge concerns about traffic accessing the farm through the village rather than an agreed routing from Mulbarton but adds that the proposals are not considered to "endanger highway safety".

They state: "The concerns of the local residents are fully understood. The Highways Authority have set out that a formal routing agreement would be desirable for this site, however acknowledge that these are difficult in practise to enforce and would only relate to vehicles within the control of the applicant.

"Conditions are also already in place on the site which means that although vehicles may access the site at any time, unloading must happen within prescribed times."

Officers also recommend conditions on planning approval to limit noise including restrictions on operating hours on the site.

