Flooding concerns over plans for more than 50 homes for Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 14:34 23 January 2019

The site which could see 54 new homes, pictured here in 2016. Picture: Google

Archant

A Norfolk town could be set for another influx of homes after plans for 54 new houses were submitted.

Watton, which had an application for up to 180 homes by Gladmans for the south of the town resubmitted in August, could see further expansion if plans from developers Property192 are approved by Breckland District Council.

However, concerns over access and potential flooding of the site which is between Watton and Saham Toney have been raised by residents.

One resident commenting on the application said: “This floods every time there is heavy rain. The access to this site is right by the bridge and is very dangerous.”

Another resident added: “Part of the land floods regularly. The point of access would be very dangerous if it is to join Swaffham Road.”

Other issues around retaining a green belt between Watton and Saham Toney and pressure on local doctor’s surgeries were also raised.

The plans from property agents Parker Planning Services Ltd for the homes show an access road joining to Swaffham Road close to the bridge crossing Watton Brook with the half of the land closest to the stream retained as green open space.

A flood risk assessment by the Environment Agency also states the land is not within a main river flood zone and the brook is considered a “low consequence undefended watercourse”.

The developers state in the plans that the public transport links and local facilities in Watton make the location suitable for development.

They say: “The site has the potential to create a sustainable, high quality residential development, which will integrate effectively within the wider area whilst enhancing the vicinity around the site.

“The proposed development has been greatly influenced by the flood zones present to the northern part of the site.

“This proposal seeks to develop the southern part of the site and use the flood zone affected area as open space.”

The plans also set out the inclusion 19 affordable homes with seven three bedroom houses, alongside 35 open market houses which will be a mix of two, three and four bedroom houses and bungalows.

What do you think of the plans? Email conor.matchett@archant.co.uk with your thoughts.

