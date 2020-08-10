Go-ahead for seafront flats plan

Artist's impressions of the proposed development on the former Kit Kat site in Hunstanton. Picture: David Hannah Homes Archant

Plans for a six storey seafront block of flats have been given the go-ahead - despite fears the development was too large for the site.

The site of the former kit Kat Club, at Hunstanton, which has been earmarked for new flats and houses Picture: Chris Bishop The site of the former kit Kat Club, at Hunstanton, which has been earmarked for new flats and houses Picture: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton town council and the resort’s civic society objected to Developer Greater Manchester Prop1’s proposals to build three shops and 16 flats on the site of the former Kit Kat Club, off Seagate.

Andrew Murray addressed West Norfolk council’s planning committee on behalf of both.

He said the derelict site had been an eyesore for almost 20 years. But the council and civic society opposed the development because of its 19.5m height and “inadequate” number of parking spaces.

The site has stood empty since 1998, after the two-storey club and restaurant was destroyed by a fierce fire.

Artist's impressions of the proposed development on the former Kit Kat site in Hunstanton. Picture: David Hannah Homes Artist's impressions of the proposed development on the former Kit Kat site in Hunstanton. Picture: David Hannah Homes

Ian Reilly, on behalf of the applicants, said the development was a reworking of an earlier scheme which was supported by local and national policies.

He added it would being “significant positive outcomes” including jobs and an affordable home.

Councillors Vivienne Spikings and Francis Bone backed the development.

Carol Bower said it was a modern, high-quality design which could begin “injecting life into the southern promenade”.

Tony Bubb said it was a “lovely looking building” but it would dominate the view from the sea and “obliterate” the view from the land.

Bob Lawton said the building was “ideal” for the site. Chris Morley said it was far too large for the seafront.

Councillors voted 11 - six in favour of the development, with one abstention.

The fire destroyed the club Picture: John Hocknell The fire destroyed the club Picture: John Hocknell

Nine members of the public also objected. But a report to councillors said: “Your officers consider that the proposal is a modern, contemporary building which has been specifically designed to reflect the constraints and opportunities of the site and its surroundings.

“Both the town council and Hunstanton Civic Society object to the height of the building.

“Likewise third party concern has been raised that the proposed scale and form of the building will dominate the other surrounding buildings.

“However, the building is designed to be visible from key focal points and intended to be prominent.”

It added the parking proposed for the development was “acceptable”.