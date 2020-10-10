Apartments could be built on Norwich city centre pub site

Plans have been lodged to build six apartments in part of the Strangers Tavern in Norwich

Six apartments could be built in a disused part of a Norwich pub building.

Strangers Tavern in Norwich, which it was known as the Mash Tun

Last year, the former Mash Tun relaunched as The Strangers Tavern, with a scaled-back look giving it a smaller footprint, leaving much of the building on Charing Cross vacant.

Now, the Plison Group, which owns the building, has lodged a bid with Norwich City Council to convert vacant parts of the pub into flats.

Should the plans be approved, it would see six apartments added to the rear of the building and an extra storey built on top of its roof to provide a penthouse suite.

With one flat already in situ, it would see the total number within the development reach seven - with the plans also allowing for both The Strangers Tavern and the Door 18 gin bar next door to remain in operation.

Strangers Tavern, when it was known as the Hog in Armour.

Access to the two venues would remain from Charing Cross, while the new apartments would be reached through an alleyway to the side, with the penthouse accessed via a private lift.

The development, named Strangers Apartments in a nod to the building’s proximity to Strangers Hall, would be a car free project, with no parking spaces offered to potential buyers or tenants.

It comes in the same week that housing plans for another pub in the city area were revealed - The Gordon in Thorpe St Andrew - which if approved will see two homes built on its car park. Again, in this case the development is not planned to result in the closure of the local.

Strangers Tavern, when it was known as the Hog in Armour.

The pub has been known by a number of names over the years, launching under its current guise in November last year. Prior to this it was craft beer bar The Mash Tun, which was also home to The Gin Palace and pop-up barbecue restaurant Harbecue.

Before being taken over by brewery Redwell, which ran it as the Mash Tun, it was known as the Hog in Armour, a name it held from 1977 until 2014. Before this it was called Pigeons.

The Strangers Tavern has been approached for comment.