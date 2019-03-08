Norwich's former Judge's House to be turned into flats

The former Judge's House in Bracondale. Pic: Adrian Judd

A listed house once used to put up visiting judges who were presiding over high profile court cases in Norwich is to be turned into six flats.

The three-storey, Georgian town house in Bracondale was last used by the Ministry of Justice, but applicant Dean Shields is keen to convert it into "high end" multiple homes.

He had asked Norwich City Council for permission to convert the building. The house itself is grade II listed and it has a grade II* listed tower and wall on the edge of the property.

There had been 10 objections to the proposal, with concerns raised by living nearby that it could cause parking issues in the area.

But council officers, who recommended approval, said there would be parking provided on site and future residents would not be eligible for parking permits for nearby streets.

Permission was unanimously granted.