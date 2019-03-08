Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich must plan now for impact of artificial intelligence on jobs, warns council leader

PUBLISHED: 16:43 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 06 June 2019

Artificial intelligence is predicted to have a major impact on jobs over the next decade. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Artificial intelligence is predicted to have a major impact on jobs over the next decade. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This content is subject to copyright.

The rise of artificial intelligence over the next decade means Norwich schools and businesses need to act now to prepare for the jobs of the future, council bosses have warned.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor.Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor.

A five-year economic strategy for the city is due to be agreed next week, with Norwich City Council leaders saying the vision is needed to "reposition the city and remain competitive".

They say many of the challenges holding back Norwich from fulfilling its full potential have "become engrained and have not changed over the last decade".

Those challenges include the need to improve educational attainment in Norwich's state-funded high schools, with the city having one the weakest GCSE performances in the country.

And city council leader Alan Waters said that needs to change, especially as technology advances.

He said: "The pace of disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence over the next decade means it is vital that we restructure what is taught in our schools and improve workforce skills - preparing for the jobs of the future, not the jobs that are going to disappear.

You may also want to watch:

"That also requires the right infrastructure for the city - transport networks, high quality and affordable housing and workspace for new and existing businesses to grow and expand."

The strategy outlines how Norwich has the potential to develop the low carbon sector and environmental industries, with the University of East Anglia and Norwich Research Park are on the city's doorstep.

The likes of Amazon are having an impact on city and town centres, but the strategy remains optimistic over the future of Norwich's city centre.

It states: "Norwich, with its historic, cultural and visitor offer should be able to prosper in this changed environment, though this will require further investment and active management to find the balance between employment, housing, retail and leisure."

And the report states shrinking car ownership, as people become more environmentally-conscious, could boost the city centre.

It states; "This may also reduce the attractiveness of out-of-town shopping destinations, returning the emphasis to city centres and supporting Norwich's low carbon emissions.

The council will work with the private, public and third sectors to turn the economic strategy from a high-level document into reality.

Most Read

Murder inquiry launched into death of Norwich man James Greene

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

‘They deserve a Leavers’ Ball’ - Nightclub owner offers alternative prom for students banned from celebration

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

Norfolk insurance company Aviva to cut 1,800 jobs

Aviva's Norwich headquarters. Pic: Archant.

‘Someone’s going to get killed’ - horrified motorists pelted with ‘rocks’ as they drove in darkness

Drivers have voiced their dismay after being pelted with rocks while driving in the dark on the A146 and A143. Picture: Gary Friend

Police seek woman after £1,000 bag stolen on Norfolk train

Police are would like to talk this woman. Picture: BritishTransport Police

Most Read

College will be broken up and merged after critical Ofsted inspections

Easton and Otley College. Pic: Mike Page.

Traffic chaos as sinkhole leads to bridge closure

The sinkhole, which has opened up on the A47 Station Square junction with Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Car destroyed on beach as jet skiers caught out by tide

Vehicles had to be towed off the beach in Trimingham in Norfolk after being caught out by the rising tide. Picture: KATHERINE HUTCHINGSON

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Supreme breach of trust’: Top solicitor took £2m from clients and charities

Hugh Lansdell pictured in 2013. Photo: Archant

Murder inquiry launched into death of Norwich man James Greene

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

‘We don’t know anything’: Aviva staff in the dark over 1,800 job losses

Aviva has announced this morning it is cutting 1,800 jobs. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

Norfolk insurance company Aviva to cut 1,800 jobs

Aviva's Norwich headquarters. Pic: Archant.

Experimental cameras record more than 2,000 drivers speeding in 20mph area

Automatic number plate recognition cameras were trialled in Costessey. Pic: Gary Blundell.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists