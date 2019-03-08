Search

Chip shop owner moonlights as taxi driver as gas woes delay opening

PUBLISHED: 07:22 28 August 2019

Juber Ali, owner of The Fish 'n' Chip Shop in Norwich, which has been unable to open due to gasworks delays. Picture: Courtesy of Juber Ali

Juber Ali, owner of The Fish 'n' Chip Shop in Norwich, which has been unable to open due to gasworks delays. Picture: Courtesy of Juber Ali

Juber Ali

The owner of a new chip shop has told how a long wait for a gas connection has left him thousands of pounds out of pocket and having to moonlight as a taxi driver to make ends meet.

The Fish n Chip Shop in Norwich has been unable to open due to gasworks delays. Picture: Juber AliThe Fish n Chip Shop in Norwich has been unable to open due to gasworks delays. Picture: Juber Ali

Juber Ali is still waiting to open The Fish 'n' Chip Shop on Magdalen Street, despite taking on the building for the business more than a year ago.

Mr Ali, who also ran an Indian takeaway in Wymondham, has been paying rent on the property since July 2018.

However, due to the building lacking a gas connection, he has been unable to open the business as planned.

After months of trying to arrange with provider Cadent for a connection to be made, works have now been scheduled for two consecutive Sundays in September, which will see a section of the road closed to traffic.

But while it should finally see him able to open the new business, the waiting period has proved tough.

He said: "The last five to six months in particular have been extremely frustrating.

"I'm out of pocket in rent by £7,800, went without earning any money for five months and have had to become a self-employed taxi driver to make a living - as the gas situation is uncertain.

"I've also had to keep all the people who I intended to employ hanging and the council's environmental health team can't do any checks on me until I have gas.

"It has been quite a bit of a ride the past 10 months, since I paid for the connection."

In May, the gas provider said dates for the work had been agreed, but "unexpected engineering challenges" meant it needed to redesign how the connection could be made.

A spokesman for Cadent  said it was unable to provide specific comment on Mr Ali's  case, citing data protection reasons.

However, a generic statement supplied instead said: "We appreciate that it can be frustrating for customers to wait a long time for a gas connection once they have requested it and we do try and deliver connections as promptly as possible.

"We are also looking at processes to see if there is anything we can do to speed up the delivery of new gas connections."

