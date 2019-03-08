First tenants moving into 60 apartments overlooking Carrow Road with Norwich City-themed name

New Canary Quay tenants Andrew Parfitt collects his keys from Paula Strachan of Broadland Housing Association. Picture: Broadland Housing Group Broadland Housing Group

Scores of tenants will move into a new social housing development with a Norwich City flavour in the coming days.

The 60 new apartments, which have been made available for social rent, overlook Carrow Road and have, appropriately, been named Canary Quay.

Now completely, they are the first phase of a scheme that will eventually bring 323 new homes to the city centre.

Among the first tenants is retired railwayman Andrew Parfitt, who can see two of his former workplaces from his sixth floor window - having also previously had a job at Carrow Works.

Mr Parfitt said: "It is nice being able to come back to where I spent most of my working days - it's part of the city I love."

Another of the new tenants, 20-year-old Brandon Cheesman, moves in having spent 18 months in shared accommodation at the YMCA.

The apartments make up part of a larger development from Broadland Housing Group.