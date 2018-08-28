Search

Advanced search

First phase of west Norfolk business park scheme given council go-ahead - and could create hundreds of new jobs

PUBLISHED: 12:06 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:03 05 November 2018

An artist's impression of the new business park Picture: West Norfolk council

An artist's impression of the new business park Picture: West Norfolk council

Archant

The first phase of a scheme which could bring thousands of jobs to west Norfolk has been approved by councillors.

Members of West Norfolk Council’s planning committee have given the green light to phase one of a development to begin on King’s Lynn’s Nar Ouse Enterprise Zone (NOEZ).

Outline planning permission for the site has been in place for some time, however, a reserved matters application for three units and a road access point went before councillors on Monday.

Discussions regarding the land for development were first held almost a decade ago in 2009, but so far just one building, the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC), has been built.

The first phase, which is hoped to create between 200 and 300 jobs, will see 10,000 sq ft office space and 30,000 sq ft of industrial space split over three buildings.

Jemma Curtis, regeneration and programmes manager for the council, said: “The space has been there but various issues regarding access and funding have been there but now the proposal was approved we can move forward with the marketing, we already have four or five business enquires on the site.”

Some 56 units, ranging from 5,000 to 20,000 sq ft were proposed for the site, which straddles Nar Ouse Way with phase one due to begin mid 2019 with the first business to move in 2020.

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast