Social distancing markers placed in seaside town

PUBLISHED: 09:48 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 23 June 2020

The laying of the decals in Sheringham. Picture: NNDC

The laying of the decals in Sheringham. Picture: NNDC

Archant

The first pavement markers, known as decals, that remind people to keep social distancing have been placed in Sheringham.

The town is the first of 10 locations in north Norfolk to receive them.

The decals have been produced as part of North Norfolk District Council’s (NNDC) You Are Welcome campaign, which is funded by the Government’s re-opening the High Street Safely Fund and part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

The council has produced the decals with Cromer’s Structure-flex, which is printing the 7,000 markers, and Sheringham contractor, Malcolm Abbs Ltd has been laying the pavement signage around the town centre.

NNDC leader Sarah Bütikofer said: “Over the next few weeks residents will notice a number of changes as we start to prepare for further easing of lockdown restrictions.”

In coming weeks, further safety measures will be implemented across the town, such as promenade decals, hand-washing stations and pedestrian access routes.

