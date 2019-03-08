Bus services affected by road closure

Bus services in an area north of the city will be affected by a road closure this week.

Vulcan Road South, on the ring road approach, in north Norwich, is set to be closed from Monday, September 2 for footway works.

And transport operator First Bus has warned that Purple Line 38/38A buses will return to the city from Ives Road via St Faiths Road and the ring road from September 2, for four weeks.

Passengers who wish to go from Vulcan Road or Fifers Lane to the city will have to board the bus on the opposite side of the road to normal and travel round via Fifers Lane and St Faiths Road, and are asked to give a clear signal to the driver that they wish to catch the bus.

There is a stop on the ring road by the HSBC bank near Mason Road for those going towards the city, who are able to walk from Vulcan Road.

First Bus has apologised for any inconvenience.

