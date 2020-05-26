Search

Advanced search

Fines on families travelling for childcare to be reviewed, says Matt Hancock

PUBLISHED: 19:36 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:36 26 May 2020

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo: PA Video/PA Wire

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo: PA Video/PA Wire

Matt Hancock has pledged to speak to the Treasury about whether fines imposed on families travelling for childcare purposes during lockdown should be reviewed.

The health secretary made the promise at the daily Downing Street press conference which was dominated by questions relating to the ongoing row over the Prime Minister’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings travelling to Durham with his wife and child despite lockdown restrictions.

Mr Hancock, who was responding to a question from a member of the public, vowed to give a “full answer” in writing and promised to make an announcement on the issue at a future press conference.

Reverend Martin Poole, from Brighton, asked: “Will the Government review all penalty fines imposed on families travelling for childcare purposes during lockdown?”

Mr Hancock, who had reminded viewers a few moments earlier that ministers do not see the public’s questions in advance, replied: “It’s a very good question and we do understand the impact and the need for making sure that children get adequate childcare.

“That is one of the significant concerns that we have had all the way through this.

You may also want to watch:

“And so, I think, especially, coming from a man of the cloth, I think that is perfectly reasonable to take away that question.

“I’ll have to talk to my Treasury colleagues before I can answer it in full.

“And we’ll look at it. And if we can get your details we’ll make sure that we write to you with a full answer, and make an announcement from this podium. I think we can make that commitment.”

Speaking to the PA news agency after the press conference, Rev Poole said: “It wasn’t much of an answer was it?

“I understand that Matt Hancock wouldn’t have the information at his fingertips and I hope they do look into it and come back with a response.”

Asked why he felt compelled to ask the question, he said: “I like many, many other people in the country feel a sense of unfairness about what’s been going on over the weekend and that the Government should be asked to abide by the same standards as the rest of us, and certainly if people are making journeys for similar reasons they shouldn’t be penalised for it.”

Asked if he was hearing anger from local people or parishioners, Rev Poole said: “Certainly my social media feeds are completely full of people outraged at the unfairness of everything at the moment.”

Commenting on Mr Johnson’s handling of the situation, he said: “I think it’s been very unfortunate. I think the statement yesterday clarified things a little and it would have been better if he’d have done something clearer than that at the beginning. But it’s not been a very clear message, has it?”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Woman who died after car collided with tree is named

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near to where Hannah Akers, 39, died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

City centre flats ‘not habitable’ after fire rips through building

The fire seen from behind Fishergate. Picture: Lisa Vincent

Revealed: The latest coronavirus death rate in your area

Norwich has the third-lowest death rate in the UK when coronavirus-related deaths are ranked by local authority. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

‘Stay away’ warning as part of cliffs collapse

Visitors have been warned to be carefful following a cliff fall in Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Woman who died after car collided with tree is named

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near to where Hannah Akers, 39, died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Fines on families travelling for childcare to be reviewed, says Matt Hancock

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo: PA Video/PA Wire

Ann Summers store set to close

The Ann Summers store in Vancouver Quarter, Kings Lynn, is set to close. Picture: PA Images/Nick Ansell

Woman who died after car collided with tree is named

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near to where Hannah Akers, 39, died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Canaries preparing for vote on next stage of Project Restart

Norwich City players including, from left, Ben Godfrey, Tom Trybull and Teemu Pukki resumed training at Colney in small groups last week while still observing social distancing Pictures: Norwich City FC
Drive 24