Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk councils say they have not fined rough sleepers amid worrying national trend

PUBLISHED: 16:35 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 07 March 2019

A number of councils across England and Wales have issued public space protection orders (PSPOs) against rough sleepers - but these do not include Norfolk. Picture: Archant

A number of councils across England and Wales have issued public space protection orders (PSPOs) against rough sleepers - but these do not include Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Archant

The number of council fines being issued to rough sleepers and beggars has increased across the country, but the worrying trend has not been seen in Norfolk.

Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) were enacted in 2014 under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, which allows local authorities to tackle activities such as drinking in public spaces and dog-fouling.

But figures have shown at least 60 councils across England and Wales have issued PSPOs against people putting up tents, begging and other behaviours related to rough sleeping.

This is despite Home Office guidelines for councils not to target vulnerable homeless people.

But Norwich City Council and Great Yarmouth council confirmed they have not issued PSPOs for rough sleeping, begging or loitering.

Those who breach a PSPO could be issued a £100 fine. Failure to pay the fine could lead to further action being taken with a maximum fine of £1,000.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Voyeuristic pensioner set up cameras in 16-year-old girl’s bedroom and woman’s bathroom

Hopton Gardens, in Great Yarmouth. GOOGLE MAPS

4,000 new homes and two new schools recommended for approval

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

‘Sweet and loving’ cat with a tough past overlooked at rescue centre while others find homes

Braveheart the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘London Bridge’ plan for Queen’s death issued to council

A Norfolk council has received advice on what to do after the Queen dies. The official plan to deal with the death of the monarch is called 'Operation London Bridge'. Picture: PA

Chapelfield restaurant earmarked for closure

Giraffe in Norwich has been earmarked for closure; Photo: Simon Finlay

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Voyeuristic pensioner set up cameras in 16-year-old girl’s bedroom and woman’s bathroom

Hopton Gardens, in Great Yarmouth. GOOGLE MAPS

Can you spot your photo in our World Book Day gallery?

Henry Button, aged 4, from Scarning, dressed as Willy Wonka on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Olly Button
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists