Norfolk councils say they have not fined rough sleepers amid worrying national trend

A number of councils across England and Wales have issued public space protection orders (PSPOs) against rough sleepers - but these do not include Norfolk. Picture: Archant Archant

The number of council fines being issued to rough sleepers and beggars has increased across the country, but the worrying trend has not been seen in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) were enacted in 2014 under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, which allows local authorities to tackle activities such as drinking in public spaces and dog-fouling.

But figures have shown at least 60 councils across England and Wales have issued PSPOs against people putting up tents, begging and other behaviours related to rough sleeping.

This is despite Home Office guidelines for councils not to target vulnerable homeless people.

But Norwich City Council and Great Yarmouth council confirmed they have not issued PSPOs for rough sleeping, begging or loitering.

Those who breach a PSPO could be issued a £100 fine. Failure to pay the fine could lead to further action being taken with a maximum fine of £1,000.