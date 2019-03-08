Search

Figures reveal scale of fly-tipping in Norfolk - and where it happens most

PUBLISHED: 08:00 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 09 November 2019

Waste illegally dumped at a farm in Attlebridge outside Norwich. Pic: Daniel Hickey.

Archant

The shocking scale of fly-tipping across Norfolk has been revealed after new figures revealed there were more than 11,000 instances where rubbish was illegally dumped last year.

In Norwich, fly-tipping increased to its highest level in seven years, with waste dumped 5,290 times in 2018/19 - the equivalent of more than 30 instances a day.

That was up on the 4,804 incidents in the city the previous year, according to the government figures, yet the number of times action was taken against those responsible plummeted.

In 2017/18, action, such as council investigations, warning letters and fixed penalty notices, was taken over fly-tipping in the city 518 times.

Yet last year, there were just 102 occasions when the city council took action.

But a spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said the council did take it seriously.

She said: "Fly-tipping is an unsightly and costly environmental issue for the city and one that we take very seriously, taking enforcement action wherever possible.

"Most fly-tipping is carried out furtively and is unlikely to be witnessed and there is usually lack of physical evidence of where the waste has come from."

Norfolk County Council had come in for criticism after it introduced charges for disposing of DIY waste at recycling centres, but the city council said a lot of what was being dumped could still have been disposed of for free.

Suitcases, window frames and boxes of cardboard were dumped in Morrisons car park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough CouncilSuitcases, window frames and boxes of cardboard were dumped in Morrisons car park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The spokeswoman said: "Much of fly-tipped rubbish in Norwich could have been disposed of free of charge at Swanton Road recycling centre, or collected by Norwich City Council for a small fee, yet some people still continue with this criminal behaviour.

"We work hard to prevent fly-tipping, such as proactive clearances to avoid further rubbish being dumped, signage around fly-tipping hotspots and encourage residents to report incidents, as well as provide information about how to responsibly deal with waste."

As well as in Norwich, Fly-tipping went up in Breckland, Broadland, North Norfolk and South Norfolk. But it fell in West Norfolk. Great Yarmouth has changed how it records fly-tipping.

But across Norfolk as a whole, the number of instances fell from 15,305 in 2017/18 to 11,286 last year.

Action was taken 5,465 times, down on the 6,542 occasions the previous year. The action included the issuing of 16 fixed penalty notices and 27 prosecutions.

Fly-tipping on the Barnham Cross estate in Thetford. Picture: Terry JermyFly-tipping on the Barnham Cross estate in Thetford. Picture: Terry Jermy

