Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Fears ‘canyon’ will be created on River Wensum if student flats allowed

PUBLISHED: 12:06 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 09 April 2019

Objectors fear a building on the car park in Duke Street will lead to a canyon effect on the River Wensum. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Objectors fear a building on the car park in Duke Street will lead to a canyon effect on the River Wensum. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Archant

A fresh bid to build almost 150 student flats in Norwich runs the risk of creating a canyon effect along the River Wensum, critics of the scheme have claimed.

The site next to the Premier Inn in Duke Street where student flats could be built. Pic: Dan GrimmerThe site next to the Premier Inn in Duke Street where student flats could be built. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Civic watchdog The Norwich Society and the Broads Authority are among those who have objected to plans for the student development on a car park next to the Premier Inn in Duke Street.

Applicant Raer Estates/Keypoint Norwich is hoping Norwich City Council will grant permission for the scheme, which has been revised after previous plans were rejected by City Hall’s planning committee.

The Inspiration Trust, which runs the nearby Jane Austen College, had objected to the previous plans, saying the scheme, up to nine storeys in height, would mean the school would suffer from a loss of light.

A subsequent appeal against that refusal was rejected by a planning inspector, who said the plans would undermine the college’s expectation to have “sufficient access” to sun and daylight and would harm the living conditions of people living in Dukes Palace Wharf, on the opposite side of the river.

The revised scheme is for a 149-bed development, shorter than the previous proposal, with a maximum height of seven storeys.

The Inspiration Trust, while acknowledging the reduced height, is still objecting, as is the Norwich Society.

Rachel Kirk, co-ordinator of the Norwich Society, said: “The scheme is improved in that one storey has been removed from the Duke Street frontage and its return; also it has been set further away from Jane Austen College.

“However the building remains directly on the riverside so our concerns regarding the canyon effect in relation to the river remain.”

The Broads Authority says: “The scale, massing and positioning of the building, in close proximity to the river and Duke Street will have an overbearing effect on the River Wensum.”

However, Historic England is not objecting.

And, in documents lodged with City Hall, the applicants said: “It is considered that the benefits that this development will bring to regenerating this site, will also outweigh the limited impacts on the amenity of neighbouring properties.”

The application will come before the council’s planning committee in due course.

Most Read

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Girls’ school to accept boys after 80 years - leaving only one single-sex establishment in Norfolk

One of Norfolk's two remaining single-sex schools, Hethersett Old Hall School, will start accepting boys into its senior school from September 2019, making it fully co-educational. Picture: Dave Guttridge

‘It’s heartbreaking’ - RSPB criticises north Norfolk council’s use of nets on Bacton cliffs

A protest meeting will be held over North Norfolk District Council's use of nets on Bacton cliffs. Pic: Ian Burt

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Landowner behind plans to build home on graveyard insists no burials will be harmed

A home could be built on a former Baptist graveyard on Croft Lane in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Suspected drink driver freed from overturned car after Norfolk crash

Emergency services were called to an overturned car in Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

RSPB calls on Norfolk council to do ‘the right thing’ and take netting down at Bacton cliffs

Aerial view of Bacton, The netting is on the cliffs below Bacton Gas Terminals. Picture: Mike Page

Norwich City v Reading - Press Conference LIVE

Todd Cantwell could be in the frame to replace the suspended Emi Buendia for Norwich City's Championship game against Reading Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists