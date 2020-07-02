Fears extra cash will not be enough to plug £18m coronavirus hole in council coffers

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry Archant

Fears have been raised that an announcement of extra cash is unlikely to cover the impact to Norfolk County Council’s coffers because of the cost of coping with coronavirus in the county.

The government has said it is making a further, unringfenced £500m available to local councils up and down the country to respond to spending pressures they are facing because of virus and their response to it.

Norfolk County Council has a projected shortfall of more than £18m because of the costs of combating the virus and the lost income because of it.

The government had previously given County Hall £43m, but that has not covered the £62m cost pressures. The government has yet to announce how much each council will get from the latest £500m pot.

Andrew Proctor, who leads Conservative-controlled County Hall, welcomed the announcement of more money, but said it would not plug all the gaps.

He said the government needs to step up with fair funding over the longer term - particularly around future funding of adult social care - where the council faces a £10m overspend.

Mr Proctor said: “The sheer scale of the funding problem affecting all layers of local government during the pandemic is well known and whilst we welcome the government’s announcement of additional funding, we all know this is not going to be enough to plug all the gaps. We will now await further details of our allocation.

“The county council currently has a projected £18m plus shortfall, over and above previous COVID funding from the government, in terms of additional costs, loss of income and unachieved savings that have arisen as a result of the pandemic.

“And our future years’ budgets will be affected by council tax or business rates that aren’t being paid now and may well continue on that basis. So the problem is not going to go away.

“As I said this additional temporary funding boost is welcome. But that’s not the approach we need for the future. Due to the increased cost pressures facing all councils it’s sustained, fair funding over the long term and certainty around funding of adult social services that’s an absolute requirement.”

The council’s cabinet meets on Monday to discuss the impact of coronavirus on the council’s finances.