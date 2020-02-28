Search

Advanced search

Over to you - fate of Anglia Square now in hands of two men

PUBLISHED: 17:31 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 28 February 2020

Plans for a 20-storey tower in Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Plans for a 20-storey tower in Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Weston Homes

The future of Anglia Square now rests in the hands of people miles away from Norwich - after a public inquiry into its £271m redevelopment came to an end.

After four weeks of hearing evidence for and against the revamp, planning inspector David Prentis will decide whether to recommend if it should go ahead or not.

The final decision rests with the government's Secretary of State Robert Jenrick, who can back the recommendation or ignore it.

The proposals, by Columbia Threadneedle and Weston Homes, were approved by Norwich City Council in December 2018.

The plans include more than 1,200 new homes, including in 1 20 storey tower, a hotel, cinema, car parks and new shops.

Local government secretary Robert Jenrick. Photo: Archant Library.Local government secretary Robert Jenrick. Photo: Archant Library.

But critics objected, due to the massing and height of the revamp and its impact on the historic city skyscape, including Norwich Cathedral.

You may also want to watch:

While council officers conceded harm would be done, they said it was outweighed by social and economic benefits.

But, at the request of opponents, including heritage watchdog Historic England, the matter was called in by the government - triggering the inquiry.

Planning inspector Dave Prentis. Pic: Archant.Planning inspector Dave Prentis. Pic: Archant.

Air pollution, viability, affordable housing, traffic and the impact of the scheme on the city have come under the spotlight during the inquiry.

Yesterday, final submissions were made, when Russell Harris, QC, for the applicants, said: "The time has come to meet the challenges posed by the requirement to assist a part of Norwich and its population that the 21st Century left behind."

But Guy Williams, for Historic England, said: "The single biggest failing of the scheme is the site represents an opportunity to enhance the conservation area, but the scheme does the very opposite."

SAVE Britain's Heritage urged the inspector not to allow permission, while Paul Burall, from the Norwich Society, said: "The disbenefits of a poorly designed scheme that is totally out of character with the surrounding area are likely to cause considerable damage to the overall economy of Norwich."

Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAnglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But Timothy Corner, QC, for the city council, said: "Anglia Square has detracted from the city centre for too long and attempts to secure redevelopment have failed over the past 20 years."

It is likely to be months before the secretary of state decides.

Most Read

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

TV star to join lifesaving event at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Alex Walkinshaw, who plays Fletch in Holby City, will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Revamped walking trail on North Norfolk coast opened

A new circular walk between Holkham and Wells and accessiblity improvements to a popular part of the Norfolk Coast Path have officially been opened. From left, Adam Blackbourn from Active Trails, Holkham Estate's general manager of conservation, Jake Fiennes, Andrew Middleton and Matt Hayward from Norfolk County Council and county councillor for Wells, Dr Marie Strong. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Ex-inspector overturns £100 parking fine for four-minute post office stop

The private car park at Earlham House on Earlham Road in Norwich which is the cause of controversy over parking fines. Adam Hayes (pictured) won a court case to overturn the charge. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus in Norfolk: Expert shares ‘simple but effective’ advice

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Football fans warned of delays after A47 accident

A Vauxhall Corsa hit the central reservation when travelling east on the A47. Picture: Google

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

MATCHDAY LIVE: City’s search for survival spark continues against Foxes

Norwich CIty return to Premier League action at Carrow Road tonight, taking on Leicester Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Coronavirus fears see hand sanitiser and masks sell-out in Norfolk

Signs in Boots in Castle Quarter which had sold out of hand gels. Pic: Archant

Woman charged with burglary, theft and fraud offences

Bullock appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24