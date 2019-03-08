Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Future of £3.3m tennis hub to be decided as council faces conundrum

PUBLISHED: 10:14 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 20 August 2019

Plans for a new £3.3m tennis pub in Cromer are up in the air with crunch talks set for this week Photo: Archant/NNDC

Plans for a new £3.3m tennis pub in Cromer are up in the air with crunch talks set for this week Photo: Archant/NNDC

Archant

Crunch talks over the future of a new tennis hub in north Norfolk are to be held this week, which could see the £3.3m scheme scrapped.

Sarah Butikofer, leader of North Norfolk District Council Picture: NNDCSarah Butikofer, leader of North Norfolk District Council Picture: NNDC

It emerged last month that North Norfolk District Council's plan to build a new facility on land at Cromer Academy had hit a stumbling block and could likely be abandoned.

The council has already spent more than £500,000 on preparatory work for the project, however a range of complications have seen it come to a standstill.

On Friday, it will come under the scrutiny of the council's cabinet, with council leader Sarah Butikofer indicating last month it could be scrapped altogether.

In a report to the cabinet, Emma Duncan, the head of the council's legal team, said complications included failure to secure £712,500 of funding from the lawn Tennis Association and changes at the helm of the Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Association.

These have resulted in a complex three-way agreement between NNDC, the CLTSA and the Inspiration Trust over land ownership hitting a stalemate.

You may also want to watch:

At its meeting later this week, NNDC's cabinet will mull over the projects future, with options including taking the dispute to the High Court, attempting to renegotiate or scrapping the scheme altogether.

The report warns that the council runs the risk of damage to its reputation if it were pursue a court hearing; but also that it may be forced to write off the £554,863.50 already spent should it be abandoned.

At the latest meeting of NNDC's full council, Mrs Butikofer said the scheme would likely be taken off the table.

She said: "This vanity project by the previous [Conservative] administration failed to receive the backing of the Lawn Tennis Association who refused to put money into its development, as they were not persuaded by the business case for it.

"Regardless of this obvious red flag our predecessors pushed on with this extravagant project which would benefit only a small number of north Norfolk residents and cost millions to deliver."

Duncan Baker, leader of the Conservative group at NNDC, however, said: "That facility was going to be something to be proud of for generations to come.

"I would have believed in that project, 100pc."

Most Read

Car overturns on busy A47 roundabout

Emergency services are on the scene at Longwater roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

Mother fears daughter is ‘left with scars forever’ amid claims she was cut with scalpel during emergency C-section

Amber Woollard's daughter Valenci was born with a two-inch laceration beneath her nose. Picture: Amber Woollard

Community speed watch volunteers reveal daily abuse from drivers

Volunteers from Attleborough community speed watch on London Road, near Rosecroft Primary School. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

Is this the UK’s best seaside pub?

The Anchor at Walberswick has been singled out by CAMRA as one of the country's 10 foremost seaside pubs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car overturns on busy A47 roundabout

Emergency services are on the scene at Longwater roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Collision involving lorry on busy Norwich road

The emergency services have been called to an incident on Queens Road. Picture: Google Maps

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

‘It is a very sad day to see such a well-known, historic and respected name exit the brewing and pub business’ says CAMRA

CAMRA is concerned about potential effects of Greene King sale deal on the drink scene Picture: JASON BYET

Man who tried to swallow drugs that he had hidden between his buttocks must repay £1,000

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists