Family to reopen pub which hosted wake for 28-year-old relative

Photo: Courtesy of Philippa Easton

A family are set to reopen the former village pub which hosted their 28-year-old relative's wake.

Photo: Philippa Easton

Kay Battersby, her daughter Philippa Easton and son Connor Battersby, are set to reopen The Royal Oak in Bintree.

At a meeting of Breckland Council's licensing panel, held on Friday, November 22, councillors agreed the leasehold premises could be reopened, with extended opening hours on 10 nights a year.

The pub, on The Street, played host to Mz Easton's partner Dale's wake after his death in 2015.

"He played for the pool and darts teams," said Mz Easton.

"It's our home and it has quite a sentimental history to us."

Mrs Battersby added: "We had a big party where we all came and celebrated. That's why the pub has a special meaning to us."

Licensing officer Josie Hoven told the panel the application was for an alcohol licence from 11am to 11pm, Sunday to Wednesday, and 11am to 11.30pm Thursday to Saturday, with an automatic live music entitlement every day.

Tristan Ashby, Conservative councillor, asked how live outdoor events would be managed.

Mrs Battersby, who previously lived in Great Ryburgh before moving into the pub in September, said: "We're going to have a checklist system. I've been a customer services manager in the jobcentre for 30 years so I do know when people are not happy."

Green councillor Philip Morton asked whether the family planned to make the restaurant "a fairly big part of the business".

Mrs Battersby, who has not run a pub before, said they hoped to make "full use" of the restaurant, with Sunday "a family day where families enjoy a nice meal".

She added: "We're a very close-knit family and that's why I want to work closely with my son and my daughter. To me, family is the heart of everything.

An objection letter published on the council's website stated: "Our property is less than 100 yards from the Royal Oak and we certainly don't wish to have our peace and quiet disturbed irrespective of the type of music being played."

But the objectors did not attend the licensing panel hearing.

Chairman Marion Chapman-Allen said: "We do encourage bringing back pubs that have closed because they're meant to be at the heart of a village."

Councillors granted the licence, and solicitor Sarah Wolstenholme-Smy said if a nuisance occurred residents could apply for a review.