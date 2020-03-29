Search

Fears that flies which plagued people last year are making a comeback

29 March, 2020 - 06:30
Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott last year. Picture: Laura Geller

Concerns have been raised that an issue which left people unable to open their windows because of a swarm of flies is starting again.

A child's toy car peppered with flies in Thorpe Marriott last year. Picture: AnonymousA child's toy car peppered with flies in Thorpe Marriott last year. Picture: Anonymous

Last April, people in Thorpe Marriott, took to social media to complain about the flies which were entering their homes.

Fed up families posted photographs of the flies and insect traps covered in the insects.

The problem lasted until July, with Broadland District Council having traced the infestation to a local farm.

The council said then that manure beds on farmland was being specially treated to prevent the flies, the number of which had increased during warm weather.

However, one person who lives in Thorpe Marriott, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the bugs were back again this year.

They said they were “incredulous” that the farm had not been shut down last year.

They said: “People with very complicated health problems are in isolation due to coronavitus and are now having to deal with this on top of all else.

“No one from environment health is responding - this is a severe health issue that could well exasperate an already over stretched system.”

However Broadland District Council said they had yet to receive reports about flies in Thorpe Marriott and said that their lines were open for people to report environmental health issues.

But they did say they had recently visited the farm which was the source of the problems this time last year to give advice.

A spokesman for South Norfolk Council said: “Last week we investigated the farm that was an issue last year to see what fly activity was there, but only as preventative measures, as we haven’t had any complaints from residents in Thorpe Marriott.

“We gave the farm instructions and advice on how to prevent such a fly issue this year.”

However, the council said it had received complaints about flies from Horsford.

The spokesman said: “We have had two complaints from residents in Horsford about a separate fly issue but they are too far away from Thorpe Marriott to have the same source.

“Our team is still working and if residents call the main Broadland or South Norfolk reception numbers they can be put through to the right people.”

