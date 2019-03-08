Search

Fallen tree blocks busy Norwich cycle path

PUBLISHED: 10:37 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 12 June 2019

Lakenham Way cycle path, behind Brazen Gate Sainsbury’s, was fully covered by a fallen tree on Wednesday Morning. Picture: Archant

Archant

A fallen tree is blocking a busy cycle path in Norwich city centre.

The cycle path on Lakenham Way, behind Brazengte Sainsbury's, was fully covered by a fallen tree on Wednesday morning.

The obstruction meant that cyclists, pedestrians and school children had to scramble around the tree to make their commute.

One cyclist said: "I always worry about the trees falling over when I cycle down here."

Norwich City Council have been made aware of the fallen tree and are on site

