Fallen tree blocks busy Norwich cycle path
PUBLISHED: 10:37 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 12 June 2019
Archant
A fallen tree is blocking a busy cycle path in Norwich city centre.
Lakenham Way cycle path, behind Brazen Gate Sainsbury’s, was fully covered by a fallen tree on Wednesday Morning. Picture: Archant
The cycle path on Lakenham Way, behind Brazengte Sainsbury's, was fully covered by a fallen tree on Wednesday morning.
You may also want to watch:
The obstruction meant that cyclists, pedestrians and school children had to scramble around the tree to make their commute.
One cyclist said: "I always worry about the trees falling over when I cycle down here."
Lakenham Way cycle path, behind Brazen Gate Sainsbury’s, was fully covered by a fallen tree on Wednesday Morning. Picture: Archant
Norwich City Council have been made aware of the fallen tree and are on site