Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

The mystery of the national retailer heading for market town

PUBLISHED: 14:53 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 11 April 2019

The development would be built as an extension to the existing Argos store on Millers Walk. Photo: Adam Lazzari

The development would be built as an extension to the existing Argos store on Millers Walk. Photo: Adam Lazzari

Archant

Shoppers in a market town must wait a while longer before discovering just which national retailer has set its sights on its centre.

Plans to extend the Millers Walk Shopping Centre in Fakenham have been given the all clear, with the promise of a national retailer waiting in the wings for the project to be complete.

However, the identity of this company remains a mystery, with the applicant behind the scheme unable to confirm who the potential new tenant could be.

The plans, which were submitted by Fakenham Properties Ltd, called for a new retail unit to be built on the Argos end of the centre, on land currently providing 29 car parking spaces.

Members of North Norfolk Council’s planning committee unanimously gave their seal of approval to the scheme, meaning it will become a reality within three years.

However, Peter Bellman managing partner at CBGA Robson, who was behind the application, said: “I am delighted with the result of the application which has been a long time coming - we have persevered with it for some time.

“Hopefully now planning permission has been granted everything else will click into place and we will have more positive news soon.”

Colin Reuben, planning officer at North Norfolk said: “The promise of a national retailer on a long term lease represents a rare opportunity for the town which could really add to the vitality of the town.”

Roy Reynolds, Conservative councillor for Lancaster north, echoed the officer’s sentiment.

He said: “If the new unit can attract a blue chip retailer to Fakenham and increase foot fall in the town it can only be useful - town centre foot fall is so important.”

During the discussion around the scheme, it was suggested bollards stopping up Cattle Market Street at its junction with Whitehorse Street be removed.

However, Phil Rowson, head of planning at North Norfolk District Council, said this is not something the applicant could be expected to do.

The shopping centre is already home to a number of other national companies, including Argos, Greggs and Card Factory.

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Dream home turned nightmare as family complain of countless snags in new-build house

Heidi Franklin and her family dream house in Mulbarton filled problems waiting to be fixed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Crash causes delays on the A47

A crash on the A47 is causing tail backs and delays for drivers this morning. Picture: Staff

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mother of teen who took his own life tells of devastating moment she and her husband rushed to save him

Cromer teenager Nyall Brown who died in May 2018 . Photo: Mearl Brown

Work worth £10m set to begin on Norfolk roads next week

A pothole in Norwich Road, Wymondham. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norfolk’s rare white deer caught on video

A rare white deer seen on the edge of a wood near Snettisham in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop

Former Norwich mayor speaks out after people with Parkinson’s accused of being drunk

Roy Blower has spoken out about living with Parkinson's. Picture:Getty/Archant

‘Livelihoods are being jeopardised’: Waveney MP holds debate in parliament over future of Lowestoft high street

Waveney Suffolk Conservative MP Peter Aldous Photo: UK Parliament
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists