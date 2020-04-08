Search

‘Dangerous and illegal’: Fake home testing kits being sold during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 09:56 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 08 April 2020

A warning has been issued over 'dangerous and illegal' home testing kits that are on sale. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Householders are being urged to be wary of the latest scams as “fake” home testing kits are being sold online during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Suffolk Trading Standards has urged people to beware a spate of posts on social media that have these “dangerous and illegal” coronavirus home testing kits on sale.

Last month, police issued a warning as “heartless criminals” look to exploit the vulnerable during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Of the latest scam that is claiming to sell home testing kits during the pandemic, a post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “We’re aware that individuals on social media are claiming to sell fake coronavirus (COVID-19) home testing kits.

“This is dangerous and illegal.

“If you spot posts claiming to sell these items, report them to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme via ➡️ https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/

You can report all scams to Trading Standards via 0808 223 1133.

