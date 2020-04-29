Search

Extra £42.3m to help Norfolk and Suffolk councils respond to coronavirus pandemic

29 April, 2020 - 09:04
A new distribution centre has been created in Norwich for food and PPE. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norfolk County Council

An extra £25.8m has been awarded to councils across Norfolk to help with the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government announced last week that it would be making £1.6bn more available to local authorities - which are playing key roles in helping communities cope.

And the breakdown of just how much each authority will get has now been revealed, with Norfolk County Council getting the biggest share.

County Hall has been awarded just over £16.7m, which, added to the £26.9m which was awarded in the first tranche of government cash, brings the total to more than £43.6m.

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at Norfolk County Council, had previously said all of the £26.9m previously awarded had been spent.

He had said he was hoping the council, which has responsibilities for social care and children’s services, would get at least 75pc of that this time around. That would have been £20.2m, so County Hall is some £3m shy of what they hoped.

But the district, borough and city council have received bigger shares than last time around. Those councils have responsibilities around housing homeless people, getting food packages to vulnerable people and administering business grants.

West Norfolk received the biggest amount in the second tranche - just over £1.5m, which takes the total it has received to £1.6m.

Norwich City Council is getting a further £1.4m, pushing its total up to £1.51m.

South Norfolk Council and Breckland Council will each get an extra £1.4m, taking the amount they have received to £1.47m and £1.46m, respectively.

John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council, said: “We are pleased that government has listened to our districts and acted on our call for vital funding, so that we can continue to fight coronavirus, reduce homelessness, protect the vulnerable and collect waste.

“This shows government recognised the incredible work of districts in supporting every family and business. It shows the pivotal role they can play in combating this virus and lead the local recovery in the High Street.”

A further £1.3m is heading Broadland District Council’s way. On top of the £50,000 it had previously received, it takes its total to £1.35m.

North Norfolk has been told it will get just over £1m more, giving a total of £1.1m, while Great Yarmouth gets just under £1m, bringing its total to just over £1m.

In Suffolk, the county council will get an extra £13.9m, taking its total to £34,7m, while East Suffolk Council gets just under £2.5m more, bringing its total to £2.6m.

Robert Jenrick, local government secretary, said: “We stand shoulder to shoulder with local government and my priority is to make sure they are supported so they can continue to support their communities through this challenging time.”

Topic Tags:

