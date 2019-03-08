Council to decide whether to declare climate emergency

A council decides tonight whether to declare a climate emergency.

Environmental group Extinction Rebellion has been calling on West Norfolk to declare a state of emergency since the start of the year.

But it decided not to do so until it had found out the damage caused by the area and what could be done to prevent further polution.

Tonight members of its environmental panel will decide the next step.

Extinction Rebellion wants the authority to commit to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2030 and set up a citizen's assembly to draw up a plan of action.

Members of the group staged a die-in outside the King's Lynn branch of Barclays last week to protest against the bank's investment in fossil fuels and to gain public support for the campaign to get the council to declare a climate emergency.