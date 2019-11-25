Red Rebel Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Norfolk County Council

Members of climate change campaign group Extinction Rebellion staged a colourful demonstration at Norfolk County Council as environmental targets came under the spotlight.

Extinction Rebellion in Red Rebel demonstration at Norfolk County Council. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The council is meeting today to agree a new environmental policy.

And Extinction Rebellion campaigners donned red robes to process into County Hall as Red Rebels.

The council set up a cross party group in May 2019 to look closely key issues and actions needed to help the county council understand and address its environmental impacts from the buildings the authority uses, the way people travel, and how the land owned by the council is used.

The working group heard from representatives of a range of organisations including Extinction Rebellion - which had occupied the council chamber in protest earlier this year, the Broads Authority, the UEA and the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.

A set of proposals was produced, including for net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The council will today decide whether to agree the policy.

Extinction Rebellion campaigners gathered outside, with banners opposing the Norwich Northern Distributor Road Western Link, before their colourful procession.

But they were supportive of the council's moves to cut emissions, although question how the Western Link fits into that.

Extinction Rebellion Norwich spokesperson Ames Wilson said: "Back in February it was hard to imagine Norfolk County Council ever aspiring to take a principled, bold lead on the climate emergency.

"No one seemed to be listening to us; they tried to drown out our protest songs by playing opera on their loudspeakers.

"Our councillors seemed to be sleepwalking into chaos, blocking their ears. But some of them, it seems, were listening. And a few of them wanted to hear more.

"And now, due to the work of this cross-party committee of officers and councillors who were prepared to consult with experts and with representatives of Extinction Rebellion, they are starting to show some of the leadership we so urgently need.

"We congratulate the council on this great example of how different political parties can work together in a time of crisis which will affect everyone worldwide.

"Only this approach will address the challenges we face.

"We applaud the school strikers for their hard work, vision and courage to stand up and take a lead where adults have failed to do so.

"So far, of course, the council's new environmental policy is just a set of words on paper, but it shows that our council has woken up.

"We now need bold, decisive action. We will be watching closely to ensure that action follows."

Barry Stone, chair of the council's infrastructure and development select committee, said: "We are living with climate change and I'm keen to see the authority on the right track to reducing the environmental impact of the essential services we run.

"We need to focus on the things we have influence over to ensure improvements are within our gift.

"I believe the ambitious 2030 net zero carbon emission target is the right way to go and would set us on a course well ahead of the government's 2050 target."