More Norwich activists arrested in Extinction Rebellion protests in London

Police officers with climate activists from an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Oxford Circus, London. Londoners face a fourth day of disruption in the capital, despite nearly 400 arrests. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday April 18, 2019. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Climate. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

More activists from Norwich taking part in climate change protests in London have been arrested.

Police remove another blockade on Parliament Square, arresting more activists. Band replace the road block. 2 more Norwich activists arrested. #ExtinctionRebellion #RebelForLife #InternationalRebllion pic.twitter.com/08DRrwN3aa — XRNorwich (@NorwichXr) April 18, 2019

Extinction Rebellion (XR) demonstrations have been taking place at Parliament Square, Waterloo Bridge, Oxford Circus and Marble Arch this week - with organisers saying protests will continue for a fortnight and could expand to include Heathrow Airport.

As of 9pm on Thursday, April 18, the Metropolitan police had arrested more than 500 protesters, including people from the Norwich XR contingent.

Part of a larger group gathered in Parliament Square, two protesters from Norwich XR were among those arrested by police, following those who had been arrested earlier.

On Twitter, Norwich XR said: “Police remove another blockade on Parliament Square, arresting more activists. Band replace the road block. 2 more Norwich activists arrested.”

Later the group added: “The points of Parliament Square are still being held. Activists slowly being arrested. Norwich XR banner and activists diminished but still going strong. Powerful chanting continuing.”

Earlier today (Thursday) after a briefing with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, the Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, said he had been told more than 1,000 officers were being deployed to the streets of the capital each day of the protests.

Mr Javid said: “Let me be clear - I totally condemn any protesters who are stepping outside the boundaries of the law,

“They have no right to cause misery for the millions of people who are trying to lead their daily lives. Unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated.

“I expect the police to take a firm stance and use the full force of the law.”

Scotland Yard said officers had been asked to work 12-hour shifts, while rest days and leave were cancelled.

The force said that although the Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) has been ring-fenced, the protests are diverting officers away from their local duties.

Extinction Rebellion is calling on the UK government to fulfil three demands - to better inform the public about climate change, to make the country carbon neutral by 2025 and to create a citizens assembly model on environmental issues.

The international group has held protests in more than 80 cities across 33 countries since it formed last year.