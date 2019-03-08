Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

More Norwich activists arrested in Extinction Rebellion protests in London

PUBLISHED: 22:28 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:28 18 April 2019

Police officers with climate activists from an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Oxford Circus, London. Londoners face a fourth day of disruption in the capital, despite nearly 400 arrests. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday April 18, 2019. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Climate. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Police officers with climate activists from an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Oxford Circus, London. Londoners face a fourth day of disruption in the capital, despite nearly 400 arrests. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday April 18, 2019. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Climate. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

More activists from Norwich taking part in climate change protests in London have been arrested.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) demonstrations have been taking place at Parliament Square, Waterloo Bridge, Oxford Circus and Marble Arch this week - with organisers saying protests will continue for a fortnight and could expand to include Heathrow Airport.

As of 9pm on Thursday, April 18, the Metropolitan police had arrested more than 500 protesters, including people from the Norwich XR contingent.

Part of a larger group gathered in Parliament Square, two protesters from Norwich XR were among those arrested by police, following those who had been arrested earlier.

On Twitter, Norwich XR said: “Police remove another blockade on Parliament Square, arresting more activists. Band replace the road block. 2 more Norwich activists arrested.”

Later the group added: “The points of Parliament Square are still being held. Activists slowly being arrested. Norwich XR banner and activists diminished but still going strong. Powerful chanting continuing.”

Earlier today (Thursday) after a briefing with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, the Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, said he had been told more than 1,000 officers were being deployed to the streets of the capital each day of the protests.

Mr Javid said: “Let me be clear - I totally condemn any protesters who are stepping outside the boundaries of the law,

“They have no right to cause misery for the millions of people who are trying to lead their daily lives. Unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated.

“I expect the police to take a firm stance and use the full force of the law.”

Scotland Yard said officers had been asked to work 12-hour shifts, while rest days and leave were cancelled.

The force said that although the Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) has been ring-fenced, the protests are diverting officers away from their local duties.

Extinction Rebellion is calling on the UK government to fulfil three demands - to better inform the public about climate change, to make the country carbon neutral by 2025 and to create a citizens assembly model on environmental issues.

The international group has held protests in more than 80 cities across 33 countries since it formed last year.

Most Read

Investigation launched into cause of chemical fire at cleaning products factory

Fire crews, police and ambulance attended an incident at Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Weather warning issued for parts of Norfolk

Walk in the morning before the sun burnt away the fog. Silent except for birds calling and the soft munching of grazing horses. Photo: John Ellerby

Norwich family stranded in India after airline collapse quoted £16,000 for flights home

Gary Howard, his daughter Naiara (left), partner Freny Fernandes (right) and her daughter Naina. They are stranded in Goa after Jet Airways suspended all flights. PHOTO: Gary Howard

Why moving to Cromer is a ‘dream come true’ for BBC Look East weather girl

Look East weather presenter Alex Dolan and her dog, Hazel in her new home of Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Why moving to Cromer is a ‘dream come true’ for BBC Look East weather girl

Look East weather presenter Alex Dolan and her dog, Hazel in her new home of Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

Family stranded in India after airline is grounded finds way out - for £5,500

Gary Howard, his daughter Naiara (left), partner Freny Fernandes (right) and her daughter Naina. They are stranded in Goa after Jet Airways suspended all flights. PHOTO: Gary Howard

Estate agent accused of fraud and theft closes firm

eHomes' director Victoria Steele pictured in 2010. Photo: Archant

Man dies in single-vehicle crash on country road

A man died in a fatal collision at Lessingham, near Stalham in north Norfolk. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists