General Election 2019: Conservatives on course for majority - exit poll

The exit polls have been published, ahead of the 2019 General Election count. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Boris Johnson is on course to secure a Conservative majority in the House of Commons, according to the exit poll.

The poll forecasts the Tories will win 368 MPs, to Labour's 191, giving them a Commons majority of 86.

The SNP would have 55 seats and the Liberal Democrats 13, adding one seat to the 12 they won in 2017.

Counts are due to start in 650 constituencies across the country, including nine in Norfolk and Waveney in Suffolk.

