Norfolk gym on the move - less than 500 metres down the road

Sapphire House on Roundtree Way, where Evolution Gym is bidding to relocate to. Picture: Google Google

A gym on the edge of Norwich could be on the move - to a new location less than 500 metres away.

Personal trainer Dominic Hills of Evolution Gym has applied to Broadland District Council to move his base from Roundtree Close to a new location in Roundtree Way.

The new gymnasium and sports rehabilitation centre is proposed to take up a former call centre in Sapphire House - just short of 500 metres from his existing base.

The move would allow Mr Hills to expand his existing business while also creating jobs for new trainers, therapists and other fitness professionals.

In his application, Mr Hills indicated it would create nine full-time jobs along with two part-time posts, as he looks to expand his business.

He added that the new gym would provide a “bigger, warmer and smarter facility” than the current gym on Roundtree Close.

Broadland District Council’s planning committee will consider the application next week.