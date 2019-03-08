Pool remains closed following ventilation issue

Bungay pool remains closed after customers complained of sore eyes and throads. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym Archant

A town’s pool has gone into its second week of closure, as engineers continue to fix a ventilation issue.

The swimming pool at Bungay Pool and Gym has been closed since March 9 after staff and customers complained of sore eyes and throats following a swim.

In a post to Facebook, the leisure centre said engineers have been “working hard to rectify the current issues with the pool plant” and thanked customers for their patience.

A statement from the Waveney District Council read: “Our engineers have identified that the issue is with the failure of two sensors which control the air handling units. We have ordered replacements and these are scheduled to arrive on Monday, March 18.

“Engineers will be installing the replacement sensors on Monday and we will be meeting to take a decision about re-opening on Tuesday.

“We will provide information as soon as we are able to about the likely re-opening date for the pool.”