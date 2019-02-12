‘When is Great Yarmouth going to get the apology it deserves?’ - Tears in council chamber as budget is discussed

A council has agreed its budget and council tax rise - despite a last minute opposition bid to axe money for coastal erosion and support community groups instead.

Conservative-led Great Yarmouth Borough Council voted to agree its budget tonight (February 19) which group leader Graham Plant said protected services and allowed for investment in key projects despite “massive financial challenges.”

A separate vote to increase council tax by £5 for a Band D property with Band A households paying much less received unanimous support.

Mr Plant told members: “Great Yarmouth Borough Council is a big business and we have to live within our means.

“Some hard decisions have been taken, but we do not want a basic service offer.”

He described the budget as “robust and affordable” adding he hoped to “reap the Brexit dividend” once things were settled.

“It is not a comfortable position to be in,” he said.

“We must however look to the future and growing the economy, making our assets work to deliver a return and living within our means.”

Labour group leader Trevor Wainwright said Mr Plant was “deluded” if he thought Brexit was “the magic bullet”, adding: “The country is in a mess.”

“Really what this is all about is no more money, no new ideas, and no recognition of the dire situation facing councils,” he said.

He said Yarmouth had seen a 60pc cut in funding since 2010, one of the highest in the UK.

However, its people were among the most in need.

Proposing an amendment he asked to scrap a £150,000 funding slice set aside for coastal erosion and match funding projects, and instead provide a fund to help voluntary and community groups.

He also wanted to see almost £400,000 retained for economic growth.

Mike Smith-Clare appealed for support saying community groups were “the last refuge” for many caught up in “callous” Tory cuts.

Meanwhile there was applause from the public gallery for Labour’s Jade Martin who gave an emotional speech about children stealing food from classmates’ lunch boxes because they were hungry.

She said it was “incredibly sad” to see homeless people in the town centre and food banks in schools, painting a bleak picture of life under universal credit.

“When is Great Yarmouth going to get the apology it deserves? Our MP should be ashamed of himself,” she said.

The amendment was lost by 18 votes to 15.