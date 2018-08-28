Council starts work using £12m government road works fund

The government has given Norfolk County Council more than £12m for road works. Picture: Getty ajfletch

Work starts tomorrow on the first of several schemes funded by government millions.

Monday, December 3 will see £290,000 road resurfacing work begin at Emneth on the A1101 Outwell Road, lasting seven days between Wisbech Road roundabout in Outwell and the junction with Bramble Lane.

This is funded by a £12.694m road maintenance grant from the government to Norfolk County Council, part of the £420m made available to local authorities in the autumn Budget.

More work will take place imminently as the grant needs to be spent before the end of the financial year. Other likely schemes will see resurfacing on the A1122 Downham Market bypass, and surface improvements on the A149 at Repps and Bastwick, and the B1145 in Rougham.

Cllr Martin Wilby said: “Our focus will be on pothole repairs and resurfacing, particularly on a number of roads in the Fens which were badly affected by the hot summer weather. Money will also go towards bridge maintenance, and repairs of signs and drains.”