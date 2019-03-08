Elizabeth Truss confirms she will not stand in Conservative leadership race

Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss has ruled herself out of the Conservative leadership race.

Ms Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, confirmed in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph that she will not be joining the race to be Prime Minister, triggered by Theresa May's resignation on Friday.

The news was revealed late Saturday night. Earlier in the day, her constituency neighbour, Matt Hancock, confirmed he would be joining the race.

Ms Truss told the Sunday Telegraph that the next leader must be someone who backed Brexit in 2016.

She told the paper: "We're now in a critical situation. There's been a short time frame set for the contest and I don't want to be part of prolonging that process."

She later tweeted: "We need to revive the Olympic 2012 spirit - a modern, patriotic, enterprising vision of Britain and we need to use Brexit to achieve that."

Ms Truss had been considered to be in the running for the Number 10 hotseat - albeit as an outsider.

Mr Hancock, MP for West Suffolk, had earlier told the BBC that he would take a more straightforward approach to Brexit than Mrs May.

He later tweeted: "I am standing to be prime minister. We need a leader for the future, not just for now.

"I will deliver Brexit - and then let's move forward to the bright future we must build for Britain."