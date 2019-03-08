Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Elizabeth Truss confirms she will not stand in Conservative leadership race

PUBLISHED: 22:01 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:18 25 May 2019

Elizabeth Truss will not be standing in the Conservative party's leadership race. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Elizabeth Truss will not be standing in the Conservative party's leadership race. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss has ruled herself out of the Conservative leadership race.

Ms Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, confirmed in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph that she will not be joining the race to be Prime Minister, triggered by Theresa May's resignation on Friday.

The news was revealed late Saturday night. Earlier in the day, her constituency neighbour, Matt Hancock, confirmed he would be joining the race.

Ms Truss told the Sunday Telegraph that the next leader must be someone who backed Brexit in 2016.

She told the paper: "We're now in a critical situation. There's been a short time frame set for the contest and I don't want to be part of prolonging that process."

You may also want to watch:

She later tweeted: "We need to revive the Olympic 2012 spirit - a modern, patriotic, enterprising vision of Britain and we need to use Brexit to achieve that."

Ms Truss had been considered to be in the running for the Number 10 hotseat - albeit as an outsider.

Mr Hancock, MP for West Suffolk, had earlier told the BBC that he would take a more straightforward approach to Brexit than Mrs May.

He later tweeted: "I am standing to be prime minister. We need a leader for the future, not just for now.

"I will deliver Brexit - and then let's move forward to the bright future we must build for Britain."

Most Read

Sinkhole appears in the middle of seaside town’s High Street

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Friends ‘lucky to be alive’ after car hit by chainsaw and catches fire on A11

Elizabeth Wilson (right) and Jenni Lewis were travelling at on the dual carriageway when two petrol-powered saws fell from a pick-up truck in front of them. Photo: Elizabeth Wilson

Greggs set to open another Norfolk store

A new Greggs store is to open at the Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Greggs/Havas PR

Are ‘outrageous’ Norwich noise complaints justified - or is noise just a part of city life?

Chief executive of the Open Youth Trust John Gordon-Saker. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

‘Petty’ - Dad criticises academy’s decision to ban boys from Leavers’ Ball

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sinkhole will shut High Street for SEVEN days - some businesses must use back doors

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Sinkhole appears in the middle of seaside town’s High Street

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Friends ‘lucky to be alive’ after car hit by chainsaw and catches fire on A11

Elizabeth Wilson (right) and Jenni Lewis were travelling at on the dual carriageway when two petrol-powered saws fell from a pick-up truck in front of them. Photo: Elizabeth Wilson

Elizabeth Truss confirms she will not stand in Conservative leadership race

Elizabeth Truss will not be standing in the Conservative party's leadership race. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘It is the biggest thing in my life’ - Norwich Chelsea pensioner makes Britain’s Got Talent semi-final

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists