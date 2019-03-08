Former town mayor selected as Green Party MP candidate for Waveney

Cllr Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw (Green Party)

A former Beccles town mayor has been selected as the Green party's parliamentary candidate for Waveney.

Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, Green councillor for Beccles speaks at protest outside of Suffolk County Council Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, Green councillor for Beccles speaks at protest outside of Suffolk County Council

Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw will look to be named Waveney's next MP at the next general election.

Although Prime Minister Boris Johnson has failed with two attempts to call an early general election, national parties continue to make preparations and select their candidates for when voters do go to the polls.

Candidates for the Green Party were selected in all seven Suffolk constituencies this week.

Ms Brambley-Crawshaw said: "I am honoured to be selected. When an election is called I look forward to representing the Green Party to the best of my ability."

Having served as Beccles town mayor in 2018-19, Ms Brambley-Crawshaw was selected as one of three Green councillors for the Beccles and Worlingham ward on the newly-formed East Suffolk Council in the May elections.

The victory completed the trio of council representations for the Beccles town and Suffolk county councillor.

She was also selected as the deputy leader for an opposition group on Suffolk County Council in May, formed of Liberal Democrats, Greens and Independents.

The party's former Parliamentary candidate Graham Elliott said: "We are so lucky to have someone of Elfrede's calibre and commitment to represent us.

"She has the ability to connect with all sections of our communities and will make an outstanding MP."

Earlier this year, Ms Brambley-Crawshaw called for the county council to make "radical" changes as fellow councillors declared a climate emergency, with the hope of the council becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

After tabling the motion alongside fellow Green councillor Robert Lindsay, the duo saw the motion pass with 60 votes in favour, one against and one abstention.

Speaking before the meeting, Ms Brambley-Crawshaw said: "I think something has changed in the past six months - seeing the schoolchildren striking, seeing people actively talking about climate change in a different way. It's being taken seriously in a different way and that is really heartening.

"The council will have to change radically - at the moment much of the emphasis is on growth in a unsustainable way and what we are asking is that when we have growth it is environmentally sound and sustainable."