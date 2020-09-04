Electric car charging points installed in two towns
PUBLISHED: 11:23 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 04 September 2020
Getty Images/iStockphoto/Teka77
Electric vehicle charging points have been installed in two of north Norfolk’s towns.
North Norfolk District Council has opened electric vehicle charging points in Holt’s Albert Street car park and Sheringham’s Morris Street car park.
They are part of ongoing efforts to get electric vehicle charge points installed in six locations across the district.
The new points will run two different tariffs, a standard daytime fee for those charging vehicles between 8am–6pm which will cost 30p/kWh plus a 50p connection and normal parking fee while those plugging in after 6pm pay a residents’ tariff which will not include a connection or parking fee.
Nigel Lloyd, North Norfolk district councillor for environment, said: “These units will improve the accessibility of electric vehicles to both our visitors and residents alike in the district. Work continues in Wells, Fakenham, Cromer and North Walsham car parks to get EVCs in place as part of the council’s green agenda.”
