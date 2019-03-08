Search

Local elections 2019: One in six not registered to vote

PUBLISHED: 14:38 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 11 March 2019

A ballot box leaves the North Lynn Discovery Centre to head to the count at Lynnsport in King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

One in six people in the East of England are not registered to vote - with local elections fast approaching, the Electoral Commission has warned.

May 2 will see local council elections in Norwich, Broadland, Great Yarmouth, Breckland, West Norfolk, North Norfolk, South Norfolk and East Suffolk.

But the Electoral Commission estimates that 15pc of people in the Eastern region are not registered to vote.

Phillippa Saray, Electoral Commission regional manager for the East of England, said: “The East of England is gearing up for local elections in May.

“With most of the region going to the polls, it is vital that people in these areas register to vote before the April 12 deadline.

“It only takes five minutes to register to vote online. So if you want to make sure your voice is heard, go online and register now.”

People can register to vote at www.gov.uk/registertovote.

