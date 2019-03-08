Councillor charged with election fraud

David Pope will be appearing before magistrates next month Picture: Ian Burt

A councillor has been charged with election fraud, it emerged today.

West Norfolk councillor David Pope is due before magistrates next month.

A police spokesman said: "I can confirm we are investigating a case against David Pope, of allocations of false signatures on nomination papers for the May 2019 elections.

"Pope is due to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on November 14. As this is an active case, we are unable to give further details of the investigation."

Pope of Upwell, near Wisbech, said he would be issuing a statement via his solicitor next week.

Pope, who stood as an Independent, won the Upwell and Delph ward with 758 votes at the May election.

Next were Independent Trevor Rose, with 589 votes, Conservative Bill Smith (463) and Conservative Matt Gingell (425).

For the previous 17 years, he had represented the Conservative Party.

Currently, the Conservatives hold the balance of power by one seat. They have 28 councillors, while the Independents, Labour, Green, Lib Dems have 26, while there is currently one independent who is not a member of the Independent group.