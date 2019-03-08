Plans to demolish former care home to make way for sheltered housing units approved

A 1960s building within a historic city site is to be demolished to make way for new sheltered housing units.

Elaine Herbert House was added to the 13th Century Great Hospital site in the sixties as a purpose-built care home - but has been empty in recent years.

However, it is now due to make way for a new building which will add 19 sheltered housing units to the Bishopgate site.

It will allow the owners to add to the approximately 105 people already making use of the picturesque site's facilities.

Members of Norwich City Council's planning committee unanimously gave its approval to the scheme, submitted by the Great Hospital site owners.

Keith Driver, the committee chairman, praised the work already done at the Great Hospital, which he said he would love to live in during his latter years.

He said: "I know the site very well and it is a fantastic place - it is a shame the building was approved to begin with and this is a chance to put that right."